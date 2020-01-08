Community Corner: Tybee Island gears up for 7th annual MLK Parade and Human Rights Celebration

This month, communities across the country will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Tybee Island, organizers are gearing up for the 7th annual MLK Parade and Human Rights Celebration.

Julia Pearce is the coordinator of the event. She sat down with us on News 3 Today to preview what we can expect.

The parade will travel 10 blocks from 14th Street to the Tybee Old School Cafeteria at 204 Fifth Street.

Participants are asked to line up at 1:00 p.m. in the 14th Street Parking lot.

The parade will begin at 2 pm.

A program will follow.

Civic organizations, non-profits, businesses and churches are welcome to participate.

To be in the parade or to volunteer contact Julia Pearce at 912-414-0809 or tybeemlk@gmail.com.