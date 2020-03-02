Community Corner: Sweet Memories: New book chronicles Leopold’s Ice Cream’s 100 year history

It’s a Savannah favorite that just happens to be one of the best ice cream shops in the world!

Now, the story of Leoopold’s Ice Cream is being told in a new collectible book which was released just a few weeks ago.
It’s entitled: Leopold’s I’ve Cream: A Century Of Tasty Memories, 1919-2019.

Mary Leopold, co-owner of the iconic shop, sat down with us on News 3 today to talk about the publication.

Written by Melanie Bowden Simón, A Century of Tasty Memories provides a detailed, intimate look at the history of a growing Southern city through two World Wars and in modern times through the lens of a family and their local business. The book also explores Georgia’s early film history that was a catalyst for today’s multi billion-dollar industry.

The book is available for purchase the Leopold’s store on Broughton Street, the two Leopold’s locations at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Ex Libris Bookstore, and online at leopoldsicecream.com.

Proceeds from the book will benefit local education initiatives in Savannah.

