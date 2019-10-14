Community Corner: “Sunset Soiree” to benefit Tybee Island Fresh Air Home for children

This month, a special fundraiser will take place on Tybee Island to benefit a local non profit organization that has supported children in our area since the late 1897.

The “Sunset Soiree” for needed renovations to the Fresh Air Home for children is set for 4-9 p.m. Saturday, October 26.

Proceeds will help rebuild the boardwalk children use to get to the beach during their free ten-day stay at the camp.

New York Times Bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews is a major supporter of this event. She’s also the host.

She sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the impact the facility’s mission and the impact it continues to have on young lives.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Details:

• Fresh Air Home fundraiser with host Mary Kay Andrews

• Saturday October 26, 2019

◦ Fresh Air Home tour 4 – 5:30

◦ Cocktails and buffet at Grandview, Hotel Tybee 1401 Strand Ave ◦ Buffet by award winning chef Kirk Blaine

• Music by Samba Savannah and George Evans

• Raffle, auction

• Free shuttle from Fresh Air Home to Granddview

• Free parking at 14th St. Public lot

• All procceds to benefit needed repairs to beach crossover – children use this for

twice daily beach fun

• Tickets www.freshairhome-tybee.com or cash/check at Seaside Sisters Tybee

island

• For more information, call 912-786-5886

• $75.00 ticket includes all of the above •