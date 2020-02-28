Community Corner: SSU celebrates Dr. Seuss with “Reading by the Sea Live Book Festival”

Next week, kids and classrooms from coast to coast will celebrate the joy of reading while highlighting the importance of literacy as we observe Read Across America Day.

Savannah State University’s College of Education and GAE/Educators Rising are taking it to the next level by hosting a live book festival– Reading by the Sea.

Patrice White is an instructor with the College of Education. She sat down with us to talk about the celebration and the need to raise awareness about increasing literacy.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Students in grades kindergarten through first will join in the celebration as they watch and enjoy their favorite Dr. Seuss books come alive on stage. There will be music, dance, featured poets, authors and live book dramatizations. The festival will take place Wednesday, March 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in SSU’s Student Ballroom.

News 3’s Kim Gusby is the featured reader.

For more information, call: (912) 441-4985 or email: whitep@savannahstate.edu