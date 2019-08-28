Community Corner: Songwriters Festival debuts on Tybee Island this September

Music has a strange way of bringing people together.
In just a couple of weeks, extraordinary songwriters from near and far will converge on Tybee Island for the first ever Tybee Island Songwriters Festival.
Sean Squires is a local songwriter and organizer of this inaugural event.
He joins us with more.
Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.
Thursday Kickoff Concert
September 12
7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Tybee Post Theatre
Reserved seating
Tickets: $20/$25
Meet & Greet
September 12
Fannies on the Beach
9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Tickets: $20
Songwriters Festival
September 12 – 14
Multiple Venues: Tybee Post Theater,
Fannies on the Beach, The Deck on Tybee, The Rock House
Contact: s.squires@comcast.net