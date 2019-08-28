Community Corner: Songwriters Festival debuts on Tybee Island this September

Music has a strange way of bringing people together.

In just a couple of weeks, extraordinary songwriters from near and far will converge on Tybee Island for the first ever Tybee Island Songwriters Festival.

Sean Squires is a local songwriter and organizer of this inaugural event.

He joins us with more.

Thursday Kickoff Concert

September 12

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Tybee Post Theatre

Reserved seating

Tickets: $20/$25

Meet & Greet

September 12

Fannies on the Beach

9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20

Songwriters Festival

September 12 – 14

Multiple Venues: Tybee Post Theater,

Fannies on the Beach, The Deck on Tybee, The Rock House

Contact: s.squires@comcast.net