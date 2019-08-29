Community Corner: “Sistahs to Sisters Unite” brings girls, women together to elevate and empower

It’s mission is to unite girls and women of all ages and ethnicities– to inspire sisterhood and self empowerment. It’s called S2S Facts, Incorpoarated— Sistahs to Sisters Unite.

Donna Williams is the founder of the organization.

She joins us with more.



Upcoming Events:

S2S Facts, Inc. “Gab Group”

Saturday, September 14

10 a.m. – 12 noon

Memorial Health University Medical Center

Rags to Riches

A Different Type of Empowerment Story

Friday, October 11

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Savannah Civic Center

For more information, call: 912-429-6599 or visit the S2S Facts, Inc. Facebook page here.