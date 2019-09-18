Community Corner: Shift is coming to Savannah

This weekend, hundreds of entrepreneurs and community leaders will unite for a one day conference geared towards helping others effectively make an impact in their community.

We’re talking about The Shift Summit.

Pastor Daniel Latimer is an author, leadership consultant, and conference host.

He joins us on News 3 Today with details on the workshop.

The Shift Summit

Saturday, September 21

10 AM – 3 PM

Marriott Savannah Riverfront

(912) 341-3519

