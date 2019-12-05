Community Corner: Shelter From The Rain presents annual “Savannah Christmas Concert” to benefit single moms

Cookies, carols, and Christmas– that’s what’s in store next Monday as Shelter From The Rain hosts its annul Christmas concert.

The event benefits single mothers in our community.

Jennifer Graham is the founder of the organization. She sat down with us on News 3 Today to tell us why this fundraiser is important.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch the interview.

Savannah Christmas Concert

A Benefit for Single Moms

Monday, December 9

7 PM

The Historic Savannah Theatre, 222 Bull St.

Tickets: $40 VIP, $20 Adult, $10 Child

912-232-5860