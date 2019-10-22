Community Corner: ‘Shalom Y’all’ Jewish Food Festival this Sunday

Grab your stretch pants and get ready to eat to your heart’s content!

This weekend, thousands of folks will flock to Savannah’s Monterey Square– and all for good cause!

The annual Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival returns for its 31st year.

It’s where southern hospitality and Jewish delicacies meet.

Toby Hollenberg with Temple Mickve Israel sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the popular and delicious tradition.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the event on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. in Monterey Square. The festival is free and open to the public, and includes live music and dancing. Food tickets are available for sale.

Go here for more information, or call: 912.233.1547, extension 302.