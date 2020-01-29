Community Corner: SCCPSS to host Violence Prevention Conference Saturday, February 1st

An important conference is taking place this weekend– centered on our young people and protecting them from gun violence.

Unfortunately, it’s become a reality in places that are supposed to be safe spaces for our children.

Dr. Quentina Miller Fields is the Director of Student Affairs for the Savannah Chatham County Public School System.

She sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the collaborative effort to promote violence prevention and positive social interactions in our schools and communities.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

The event is targeted at middle and high school students, parents, and anyone who works with young people. There will be workshops during breakout sessions for both students and adults, as well as community resources. Keynote Speakers will be Mayor Van Johnson and Sandy Hook Promise Leaders: Gini Ennis and Crystal Commodore.

SCCPSS Promoting Peace: Stop the Violence Conference

WHEN: Saturday, Feb.1 at 8am-12pm

WHERE: 175 Bourne Avenue, Pooler, GA

FREE to attend!

Networking Opportunities, Breakout Sessions and Resources will be provided.

Get more information here.

