Community Corner: SCCPSS, Red Cross launch “Dollars for Disasters” campaign

This month, Savannah Chatham County Public Schools will help support victims of local disasters by taking part in a special campaign.

It’s called, “Dollars for Disasters.”

Proceeds from the fundraising event will benefit the American Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia.

Dr. Quentina Miller-Fields is the Director of Student Affairs for the Chatham County Public School System. She’s also a Red Cross Board member and point person for Dollars for Disaster. She sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the importance of the annual fundraiser.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

About Dollars for Disaster:

The American Red Cross will once again conduct Dollars for Disasters Campaign from January 27 – February 1, 2020. Each year, participating students enjoy knowing that they are helping those in need within the communities where they live and learn.

Last year there were a total of 14 schools that voluntarily participated and raised almost $12,000 to help victims of local disasters like home fires. For the third year in a row, West Chatham Middle School won the trophy for the overall school, raising over $3,000! Please support this effort by sending a dollar or coins to school during the week of J January 27 – February 1, 2020. One winning class in each school will win a Pizza Party from Domino’s Pizza!

ALL money raised through the campaign last year, stayed local to help families in our community. These funds helped victims of disasters purchase food, clothing and also provided them with a place to stay during their immediate time of need.