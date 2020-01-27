Community Corner: Savannah State recognizes National Freedom Day this week

As part of National Freedom Day (Feb. 1), Savannah State University is planning three days of observances in honor of the day.

SSU’s Wright Choice Initiative is hosting the events from January 30 to February 1. All events are free and open to the public.

Dr. Carolyn Jordan with the SSU Wright Choice Initiative joined the Community Corner on Monday to talk about this year’s program.

According to the university, “The Wright Choice Initiative, a Title III-funded mentoring program, is named for Richard R. Wright, Sr., SSU’s first president. Wright is considered the architect of National Freedom Day, established to commemorate President Lincoln signing a resolution proposing the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in the United States.”

President Truman signed a proclamation in 1948 naming February 1 as National Freedom Day.

The events begin on January 30 and run through February 1. For a rundown of all the events, click here.