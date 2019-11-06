Community Corner: Savannah Sisterhood Symposium set for this weekend

It started as a platform for women entrepreneurs. Now in its third year, the annual Savannah Sisterhood Symposium returns this weekend to empower, educate and inspire local women.
Weslyn Bowers is the organizer of the event.
She sat down with us on News 3 Today with more on the mission and the message behind this popular conference.
Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.
SCHEDULE:
Savannah Sisterhood Symposium
Kick-Off
Friday, November 8
Sophisticated Mixer
520 Tavern Lounge
5 – 8 p.m.
C-port Vendors Expo & Extravaganza
Saturday, November 9
Ellis Square
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Savannah Sisterhood Empowerment Brunch
Sunday, November 10
Clyde Venue
223 Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd
Noon
$40
For more information, call: 912-436-9094
Proceeds benefit Blessings in a Book Bag.