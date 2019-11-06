Community Corner: Savannah Sisterhood Symposium set for this weekend

It started as a platform for women entrepreneurs. Now in its third year, the annual Savannah Sisterhood Symposium returns this weekend to empower, educate and inspire local women.

Weslyn Bowers is the organizer of the event.

She sat down with us on News 3 Today with more on the mission and the message behind this popular conference.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

SCHEDULE:

Savannah Sisterhood Symposium

Kick-Off

Friday, November 8

Sophisticated Mixer

520 Tavern Lounge

5 – 8 p.m.

C-port Vendors Expo & Extravaganza

Saturday, November 9

Ellis Square

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Savannah Sisterhood Empowerment Brunch

Sunday, November 10

Clyde Venue

223 Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd

Noon

$40

For more information, call: 912-436-9094

SCHEDULE:

Savannah Sisterhood Symposium

Kick-Off

Friday, November 8

Sophisticated Mixer

520 Tavern Lounge

5 – 8 p.m.

FREE

C-port Vendors Expo & Extravaganza

Saturday, November 9

Ellis Square

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

FREE

Savannah Sisterhood Empowerment Brunch

Sunday, November 10

Clyde Venue

223 Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd

Noon

$40

For more information, call: 912-436-9094

Get tickets here.

Proceeds benefit Blessings in a Book Bag.