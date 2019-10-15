Community Corner: Savannah Pride Festival celebrates 20 years of diversity, inclusion

It’s one of the largest celebrations of its kind in the southeast– and one of the most diverse!

And here’s one more reason to get excited– Savannah Pride is marking its 20th anniversary in the Coastal Empire!

Dusty Church sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about what we can expect during this year’s three-day event.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

FESTIVAL CALENDAR

MasQueerade- A Legendary Ball

Thursday, October 24

8 PM – Midnight

Starland Yard

VIP Tickets: $30

Savannah Pride Parade

Friday, October 25

8 PM – 11 PM

Savannah Historic District

Pawrade for a Cause

Saturday, October 26

10 AM

Ellis Square

Costumes Encouraged

Downtown Takeover

Saturday, October 26

Noon – 6 PM

Congress Street

Tickets: $5

Click here for a complete list of events.