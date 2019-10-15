Community Corner: Savannah Pride Festival celebrates 20 years of diversity, inclusion

It’s one of the largest celebrations of its kind in the southeast– and one of the most diverse!
And here’s one more reason to get excited– Savannah Pride is marking its 20th anniversary in the Coastal Empire!
Dusty Church sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about what we can expect during this year’s three-day event.
Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.
FESTIVAL CALENDAR
MasQueerade- A Legendary Ball
Thursday, October 24
8 PM – Midnight
Starland Yard
VIP Tickets: $30
Savannah Pride Parade
Friday, October 25
8 PM – 11 PM
Savannah Historic District
Pawrade for a Cause
Saturday, October 26
10 AM
Ellis Square
Costumes Encouraged
Downtown Takeover
Saturday, October 26
Noon – 6 PM
Congress Street
Tickets: $5
Click here for a complete list of events.