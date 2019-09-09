Community Corner: Savannah Jazz Festival returns for 38th year with something for everyone

A historic event returns to Savannah– featuring a week of top notch regional, national, and international world-class jazz!

With major funding provided by the City of Savannah the 38th Annual Savannah Jazz Festival takes place in venues throughout the city, culminating in three days in the historic Forsyth Park, and traditional ‘after-hours’ jam sessions around town. 27 performances are entirely free!

Paula Fogarty, Executive Director of the Savannah Jazz Association, joins us with more.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

For more information, visit: savannahjazz.org or call: 912-228-3158.