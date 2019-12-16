Community Corner: Savannah Jazz Christmas Concert & Jam Session returns for 39th year

For the past 39 years, jazz legends return home to Savannah to join in one of the most entertaining and enjoyable family concerts of the year.

Savannah Jazz Association Executive Director Paula Fogarty sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the annual Christmas concert and fundraiser at the Westin.

Click the arrow in the video link above to watch our interview.

Savannah Jazz Christmas Concert & Jam Session

Wednesday, December 25

5 PM – 8 PM

The Westin Savannah Harbor

Advance Tickets: $25

At The Door: $35

For more information, call:

912-228-3158

Get tickets here.