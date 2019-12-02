Community Corner: Savannah Chapter of The Links, Inc. launches ‘Media Institute’ for high school students

A new opportunity is opening up for area students to learn more about writing, photography, and videography production.

The Savannah chapter of The Links, Inc. is launching its ‘Media Institute’ for high schoolers.

Wanda Lloyd is member of the local Links chapter.

She’s also a veteran journalist– former associate professor and chair of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communications at Savannah State University and retired executive editor of the Montgomery (Ala.) Advertiser.

She sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk more about the program, its purpose, and how students can get involved.

Click the arrow in the video link above to watch the interview.

Participants must be currently enrolled in 9th through 12th grade and submit a completed application and parental/guardian consent form no later than Friday, December 6, 2019. Students must also submit a recent report card or progress report from their school. For more information, email: wlloyd0712@gmail.com or

tinaabrown25@gmail.com or call: 334-782-3692.