Community Corner: Savannah African Art Museum celebrates “African Female Hidden Figures” this month

Did you know that the inspiration for the fierce female warriors in Marvel’s Black Panther were based on an actual elite group of West African female warriors?

This month, the Savannah African Art Museum is celebrating “African Female Hidden Figures.

Lisa Jackson is the Education Coordinator at the museum. She sat down with us to talk about the two part series focused on the Dahomey Amazons and others.

The SAAM is a nonprofit institution that introduces all audiences to African art and culture. Their mission is to provide engaging experiences that educate and start conversations about the power, diversity, and spirituality of African Art.

Admission to the museum is FREE for individuals.

The SAAM holds a collection of over 1,000 objects that hail from West and Central Africa, showcasing a range of ceremonial and spiritual objects from the 19th and 20th centuries.

The collection represents 28 countries and over 150 individual cultures and ethnic groups.

Volunteer docents and tour guides are ALWAYS needed! Those interested can learn more by visiting www.savannahafricanartmuseum.org/volunteer

African Female Hidden Figures

Savannah African Art Museum, 201 East 37th Street

Part I – Saturday, March 14: Learn about the Dahomey Amazons

11 AM – 12:30 PM & 12:30 PM – 2 PM

For more information, call: 912-721-7747