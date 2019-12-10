Breaking News
Community Corner: ‘Real Men Paint’ to benefit M.A.L.E. Dreamers program

Elevate, Empower, and Engage.
That’s the goal of a local mentoring organization– helping young men in our community succeed.
Robert Jordan is the founder of the West Chatham Middle School M.A.L.E. (Motivated Aspiring Leaders of Excellence) Dreamer’s Program.
He sat down with us on News 3 Today to tell us about an opportunity for men and young men in our community to connect through creativity.

M.A.L.E. Dreamers Presents:
Real Men Paint
Saturday, December 14
11:30 AM – 3:30 PM
Pooler Church, 100 Commerce Ct.
Cost: $45
Email: maledreamers@gmail.com or call: 731-937-1106

