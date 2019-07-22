Community Corner: Ready, Set, Go! Annual expo prepares students, parents for school

The start of the new school year will be here before you know it– and one local organization wants to make sure students and their parents are prepared.

Donations are being accepted for this year’s Ready, Set, Go! Back to School Expo.

Tanya Scott-Pilcher is the co-chair of the event.

She joins us now more.

Click the arrow in the video box to watch our interview.

Donations are still needed!

Drop off locations:

WSAV-TV

1430 East Victory Drive

Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holy Spirit Lutheran Church

622 E 37th Street

Monday through Thursday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Ready! Set! Go! Back to School” (RSGBTS) Expo

Saturday, Aug. 3

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Savannah Civic Center Arena

FREE & OPEN to the public

(912) 272-8700 or (912) 844-5522