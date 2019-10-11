Community Corner: Public murals are coming to Savannah’s Starland District

Savannah is about to get a little more colorful!

Eight new murals by eight local artists are in the works for the Starland District– and this is just the beginning.

Clinton Edminster is the project manager and the owner of Starlandia Supply.

He sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the creative initiative.

The crew of muralists includes local artists Amiri Farris, Dana Richardson, Jon Witzky, Jose Ray, Juliana Lupacchino, Kevin Bongang, Tyriq Maxwell, and Xavier Hutchins. The project is managed by Clinton Edminster, owner of Starlandia Supply, with technical support from local muralist Kyle Milsap.

The eight artists will start painting their murals this month.

An online Go Fund Me campaign can be found here. Individuals and corporations interested in sponsorship should visit starlandmurals.com for more information.

