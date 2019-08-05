Community Corner: ‘Pius Fest’ celebrates unique history of St. Pius X School

If you drive down Anderson Street near Atlantic, you’ll pass a big beautiful building that is now Savannah Classical Academy. Years ago, this was the site of a school that was the only one of its kind in Savannah. Although St. Pius X School was only in existence for nineteen years, it left a big mark on our community.
This month, the alumni association will host a two-day event honoring the institution and the impact it’s had on our community.
Pamela Jones is an alumnus of St. Pius X School.
She joins us with more on Pius Fest.
2019 PiusFest
Saturday, August 17
1 PM – 5 PM
Savannah Classical Academy
705 E Anderson St
Tickets: $30, Adults
$15, Children under 12
Sunday, August 18
10 AM
Resurrection of Our Lord Church
115 Fell Street
(912)-232-1827