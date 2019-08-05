Community Corner: ‘Pius Fest’ celebrates unique history of St. Pius X School

If you drive down Anderson Street near Atlantic, you’ll pass a big beautiful building that is now Savannah Classical Academy. Years ago, this was the site of a school that was the only one of its kind in Savannah. Although St. Pius X School was only in existence for nineteen years, it left a big mark on our community.

This month, the alumni association will host a two-day event honoring the institution and the impact it’s had on our community.

Pamela Jones is an alumnus of St. Pius X School.

She joins us with more on Pius Fest.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch the interview.

2019 PiusFest

Saturday, August 17

1 PM – 5 PM

Savannah Classical Academy

705 E Anderson St

Tickets: $30, Adults

$15, Children under 12

Sunday, August 18

10 AM

Resurrection of Our Lord Church

115 Fell Street

(912)-232-1827