Community Corner: Performing Arts Collective presents Black Nativity, December 13 – 15

A Christmas tradition returns to the Coastal Empire.

Join the Performing Arts Collective of Savannah and Abeni Cultural Arts this week as they present Black Nativity for the tenth consecutive year.

The holiday musical is back with a new location and fresh, new faces.

Based on the play written by Langston Hughes, the production is a retelling of St. Luke’s story of the birth of Christ.

Nathaniel Saunders sat down with us on News 3 Today to tell us what the audience can expect.

Black Nativity

Friday, Dec. 13 at 7pm

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3pm & 7pm

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 5pm

COASTAL CATHEDRAL CHURCH, 275 BERWICK BOULEVARD

Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at the door

For more information, call: (912) 272-2797 or email: pacsavannah@gmail.com

Get tickets here: https://bit.ly/2RGYrcT