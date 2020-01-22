Community Corner: Parent University returns with new session, brings “Henry Box Brown” production to town

Parent University is back for the new year– and its bringing with it a unique performance to help fulfill its mission.

Coming up in February– ‘Henry Box Brown: A Musical Journey’– will hit the stage in Savannah with three free performances.

Michael O’neal is Parent U’s Executive Director. He sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the upcoming session and the critically acclaimed production coming to a local stage.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Parent University at Southwest Middle School

Saturday, January 25, 2020

9 AM 1:30 PM

Southwest Middle School

6030 Ogeechee Road

912-507-8566