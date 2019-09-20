Community Corner: ‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ raises money, awareness for suicide prevention efforts

On average, one person dies every six hours by suicide in Georgia.

This weekend, local volunteers will join the quarter of a million people walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.

We’re talking about the annual “Out of the Darkness Community Walk.”

Stuart Winborne is the Georgia Area Director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She sat down with us on News 3 Today.

The Savannah Out of the Darkness Community Walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness Overnight, Community and Campus Walks being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts. Last year, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention. Last year this local walk, raised over $20,000 and had 300 participants.

If you or someone you know is in suicide crisis, call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at: 1-800-715-4225.

Out of the Darkness Walk

Saturday, September 21

Lake Mayer

9 AM – Noon

Check-in/Registration Time: 9:00 am

Walk Begins: 10:00 am

Walk Ends: 12:00 pm

For more information, contact:

Stuart Winborne

404-275-3316

swinborne@afsp.org

Online registration closes at noon (local time) the Friday before the walk. However, anyone who would like to participate can register in person at the walk from the time check-in begins until the walk starts. Registration is free and open to the public. Walk donations are accepted until December 31st.

