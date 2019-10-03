Community Corner: Opa! Greek Festival returns to Savannah for 69th Year

It’s a celebration like no other!

The Greek Festival returns to Savannah next week.

With 69 years of tradition and good memories to build on, it’s expected to be bigger and better than ever!

Tommy Danos is one of the festival chairs. He sat down with us on News 3 to talk about this community favorite and what attendees can expect.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch the interview.

69th Annual Savannah Greek Festival

October 10, 11, 12

11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Hellenic Community Center, 14 West Anderson Street

Free Admission Thursday & Friday until 4 p.m.

$2 Donation after 4 p.m.

$2 All day Saturday

(912) 236-8256

Pre-orders will begin Wednesday, October 9. View the menu here.

For more information on the Savannah Greek Festival, visit: https://www.savannahgreekfest.com/