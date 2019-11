Director Janks Morton is searching for Savannahians to share their stories

A docuseries is in the works– focused on the south’s segregated past.

It’s a collection of African American stories– recounting first hand experiences of the Jim Crow era.

Janks Morton is the director of “The Colored Narratives.”

He sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the project, its purpose, and how Savannahians can play a part.

For more information, call: (970) 315-8657 or visit The Colored Narratives on Facebook.