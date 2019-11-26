Community Corner: Neighborhood Improvement Association offers assistance with applying for USDA homes

Have you always dreamed of owning a home but don’t know where to start?

Help is on the way.

The Neighborhood Improvement Association (N.I.A.) is in the position to underwrite USDA loans for people who want to purchase homes in parts of Chatham and Liberty Counties and all of Bryan, Effingham and Evans Counties.

Debra Simmons is the Director of N.I.A. She sat down with us on News 3 Today to explain the process.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

USDA Home Owners Workshop

December 7

10 AM – 2 PM

WorkSource Coastal

7216 Skidaway Road, Suite C

To register, call: 912-447-5577 or visit: WWW.NIACDC.ORG.