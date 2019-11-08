Community Corner: Need a good laugh? 1940s Radio Comedy Hour coming to EGSC in Statesboro

If you’re looking for a trip down memory lane, why not turn back the dial to the 1940s?

Next weekend, the 1940s Radio Comedy Hour takes the state at East Georgia State College in Statesboro.

EGSC professor and show creator Sebastian Verdis joined the Community Corner on Friday to talk about this year’s production.

The show takes a journey to “the days of live radio when hundreds of personalities and programs brightened the air waves.”

Attendees will get a taste of a radio comedy program from the 1940s the way it may have been performed in front of a live audience. Coastal Sunrise anchor Ben Katko and Meteorologist Kyle Dennis are appearing in the production.

The performances are Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16 at 8 p.m. both nights.

General admission tickets are $15. Students, senior citizens, EGSC faculty and staff tickets are $10. First responders and members of the military get in for free.

Click here to get your tickets.