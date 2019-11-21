Community Corner: NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo to speak at Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame Dinner

For more than 100 years, the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club has been serving Savannah’s young people and providing a safe place for them to learn and grow.

Tonight, you’re invited to help them celebrate the thousands of children they have served– and honor the legacy of those who have come through their doors.

NBA legend and humanitarian Dikembe Mutombo will be the guest speaker of the 2019 Hall of Fame Dinner— which also happens to be their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Thomas W. Dortch, Jr.– Chairman of the Board of the 100 Black Men of America is also a special guest.

The event gets underway at 6 o’clock at the Savannah Civic Center.

Tickets are $75.

For more information, call: 912-233-2939.