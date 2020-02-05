Community Corner: Ms. Georgia 2020 Plans Kid Beauty Pageant to benefit “Dinner Plate Project”

With nine days and counting until she heads to Vegas for a national competition, Ms. Georgia, Ashia Miller has her sights set on becoming Ms. United States of America.

But that’s not the only goal she has set for herself.

The Effigham County native recently started a kids pageant to help build confidence, self esteem, and stage presence in young girls.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit ‘The Dinner Plate Project’ to help fight hunger.

Miss Southern Empire Pageant

Saturday, February 29

10 a.m.

South Effingham High School

Admission: $10

*Contestants and guests are asked to bring three canned goods and a blanket to benefit The Manna House in Effingham County.