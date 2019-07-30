Community Corner: Mental Illness & People of Color

July is National Minority Mental Health Month.
According to the Office of Minority Health, nearly two-thirds of people with a diagnosable mental illness don’t seek treatment… and racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. are even less likely to get help.
Tonight, The Ella Foundation continues its “Let’s Talk” Community Discussion Series by focusing on mental illness and people of color.
Charity Lee, founder and director of The Ella Foundation joins us with more.
Tonight
6 – 8
Butler Memorial Presbyterian Church
603 W. Victory Drive
$10 Suggested Donation
912-655-8711