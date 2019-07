Anthony Maben is empowering young men by helping them dress for success

Sometimes, a small gesture can have a big impact on someone else’s life.

Anthony Maben knows this first hand.

Last year, he started an initiative to give away suits to young men in our community.

A simple gift that has now grown into a grassroots movement.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Career Empowerment Seminar

Monday, August 5

4 – 6 p.m.

Grant Community Center

1310 Richards Street

For more information or to donate, call: (912) 509-0515