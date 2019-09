It’s one of the most historically significant buildings in Savannah.

First African Baptist Church has a long and storied history.

Now the landmark is getting an update.

Reverend Thurmond Tillman– pastor of First African Baptist– sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the church’s major restoration efforts.

Click the arrow in the video clip above to watch our interview.

For more information, visit firstafricanbc.com or call: (912) 233-6597.