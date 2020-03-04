Community Corner: Love, soul, and families take over Forsyth Park Saturday

A great big ole love fest is going down in Forsyth Park this weekend in Savannah. Saturday, March 7, the Love & Soul Family Festival returns for a third year. Sponsored by Care Source, the annual health, wellness, and music festival features more than thirty national and local performance bands and musical acts.

Matthew Gunn, co-founder of the event, sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about what makes this daylong festival so special.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Proceeds go to support several local community agencies.

For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-love-soul-family-festival-tickets-92850990813



Love & Soul Family Festival

Live Music, Vendors, Food Trucks

Saturday, March 7

11 AM- 7 PM

Forsyth Park Band Shell