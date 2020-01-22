Community Corner: Local musician wants you to be a part of his live concert recording

When it comes music, savannah certainly isn’t short on talent.

This week, Gary Swindell, Jr. will headline a unique show that’s interactive, uplifting, entertaining– and the concert will be recorded live for his forthcoming album.

He sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about his music, his ministry, and his mission.

Gary Swindell, Jr.

Live From Whitaker Street

Friday, January 24

7 PM

Victory North, 2603 Whitaker Street

Tickets: $10, advance; $15, at the door

For more information, call: 912-713-8276

Get tickets here.