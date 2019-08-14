Community Corner: ‘Lift Every Voice’ highlights African American history and culture in Savannah

This weekend, three local historic sites will come together to present a unique program highlighting the history of African Americans in Savannah.
It’s called, “Lift Every Voice: Savannah’s African American History Days.”
Hanif Haynes is a historic interpreter at the Pin Point Heritage Museum and is co-leading a two-part tour that guides visitors through Ossabaw Island and the Pin Point community.
He joins us with more.
Lift Every Voice: Savannah’s African-American History Days 2019
Saturday, August 17
Fee-free tour to Ossabaw Island & Pin Point Heritage Museum
Limited to 36 people
Registration required on ossabawisland.net
Transportation fee: $30 per person
912-344-3900 or 912-355-0064
Sunday, August 18
Massie Heritage Center
Free admission and children’s activities
Noon – 4 p.m.
Story time 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
912-395-5070