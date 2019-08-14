Community Corner: ‘Lift Every Voice’ highlights African American history and culture in Savannah

This weekend, three local historic sites will come together to present a unique program highlighting the history of African Americans in Savannah.

It’s called, “Lift Every Voice: Savannah’s African American History Days.”

Hanif Haynes is a historic interpreter at the Pin Point Heritage Museum and is co-leading a two-part tour that guides visitors through Ossabaw Island and the Pin Point community.

He joins us with more.

Lift Every Voice: Savannah’s African-American History Days 2019

Saturday, August 17

Fee-free tour to Ossabaw Island & Pin Point Heritage Museum

Limited to 36 people

Registration required on ossabawisland.net

Transportation fee: $30 per person

912-344-3900 or 912-355-0064

Sunday, August 18

Massie Heritage Center

Free admission and children’s activities

Noon – 4 p.m.

Story time 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

912-395-5070