Community Corner: It’s Christmas in July with the Salvation Army’s ‘Fun in the Sun’ week

The Salvation Army kicked off its Festive Fun in the Sun week Monday morning to help with its annual holiday campaign.

The Red Kettle Campaign is a long-standing tradition nationwide. During the holiday season, the Salvation Army uses citizens’ pocket change donations to provide presents, shelter and programs for people in need in the community.

The goal of the week is to encourage the community to go ahead and think about volunteering or sponsoring a Red Kettle this holiday season.

Aaron Odum told WSAV more about the campaign and the upcoming holiday season.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Click here for more information about the Fun in the Sun week.