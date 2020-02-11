Community Corner: Isle of Hope United Methodist Church hosts fundraiser to benefit trip to Carnegie Hall

It’s a once in a lifetime experience– and a dream come true for many. One local choir is getting ready to perform at Carnegie Hall later this year, but they need your help to get there.

Isle of Hope United Methodist Church is hosting a 4-week concert series to raise money to cover the trip.

Andrea Verdis is a member of the choir and spokesperson, she sat down with us to talk about having the opportunity to perform at one of the most prestigious facilities in the world.

Click the arrow in the video clip above to watch our interview.

Carnegie Hall Concert Series

To Benefit the Chancel Choir

2/27 – Piano and Organ Duets with Nancy and Kevin Vogelsang

3/05 – The Isle of Hope Chamber Players – Terry Moore, Sarah Schenkman, Kevin Vogelsang

3/12 – Vocal performer Kim Pelote

3/19 – Vocal performer Roger Moss

A $100 ticket covers ALL 4 nights. Each performance begins at 7pm, lasting approximately 45-50 minutes. Ticket(s) must be presented at each performance. Tickets are available beginning February 2nd through the church office during business hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by clicking here.