Community Corner: Isle of Hope Art & Music Fest is back this weekend!

Savannah is certainly a city full of talent and creativity.

This weekend, folks of all ages can enjoy a free festival– featuring live entertainment and one of a kind art work– all locally produced.

We’re talking about the Isle of Hope Art & Music Fest.

Brigitte VanBaelen – Szychowski is from the Isle of Hope Historical Association.

She she sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the popular event.

Art lovers will have the chance to connect and peruse unique and handmade art from more than 130 local artisans, offering items from pottery, traditional and multi-media painting, jewelry, home accents, to photography and more.

For music fans, local bands will be featuring fun tunes at the Isle of Hope Marina stage. Performances will include Junkyard Angel, Lyn Avenue, The Eric Culberson Band, Andrew Gill & Company, Keith & Ross, as well as the famous Crabettes.

The festival is also supporting the rebuilding efforts led by the Hope Town Fire Department on Elbow Cay in the Bahamas; a community that has suffered devastating damages during Hurricane Dorian. Isle of Hope driftwood and reclaimed materials found on Elbow Cay will be transformed into artwork at by acclaimed artist, Marcus Kenney. Patrons will be able to donate towards this cause during the festival, while having a chance to win a piece of his amazing artwork.

Admission is free.

Click here for more information or call: 912.665.1048.