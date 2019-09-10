Community Corner: “Hymns to Remember” concert to raise money for students who’ve lost a parent or guardian

If you’re looking for a way to unwind and give back, clear your schedule for this Sunday evening.

Joining the Community Corner on Tuesday is Roger Moss. He’s part of Sunday’s “Hymns to Remember” concert at Calvary Baptist Temple with Huxsie Scott and Kim Pelote.

The event is a concert benefiting Charitable Hearts for Children. The organization helps provide support to students who have suffered the loss of a parent or guardian.

The concert is a night of familiar hymns with a soulful twist. Along with the music, there will be an offering to help raise money for scholarships.

Over the past two years, the organization has raised enough money to provide 22 students with $1,000 scholarships with plans to fund scholarships for 50 students in 2020.

For more information about Hymns to Remember, email info@awalktoremembersav.com or call 912-713-8453.