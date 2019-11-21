Community Corner: Howard Family Dental to host 11th annual Free Day of Dentistry on November 22

One local business is helping folks smile a little brighter this holiday season.

For the eleventh year, Howard Family Dental is hosting its Free Day of Dentistry.

Last year’s event served more than 180 people and completed an estimated $57,000 dollars worth of services.

Dr. Julie Howard is a dentist at the mid-town location and the co-founder and chair of the Howard Family Dental Charitable Foundation.

She sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk abouot the simple day of service that’s making a big impact on our community.

Free Day of Dentistry

Friday, November 22

7 AM (numbers to be handed out starting at 6:30am)

91 Brighton Woods Drive, Pooler

The first 250 attendees will receive their choice of one free service: a cleaning, filling or extraction.

For more information, call: call (912) 629-9000 or visit www.howardfamilydental.com.