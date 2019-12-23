Community Corner: Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight at the Davenport House

This holiday season, Savannah’s Davenport House Museum is hosting special tours the entire family can enjoy– that will take visitors back to the early 19th century.

Jamie Credle is the Director of the Davenport House Museum. She sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about this unique experience.

Click on the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

What: Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight at the Davenport House

Where: Davenport House Museum, 324 E. State Street, Savannah, GA

When: Thursday, December 26 through Monday, December 30, 2019

Patrons may enter between 6 and 8 p.m. to get a complete experience which takes about 50 minutes.

The finale of the evening will be a demonstration of period dancing at approximately 8:50 p.m.

How Much: Adults $12 in advance/$15 at the door. Children (6 -17) $6 in advance/$8 at the door.

Patrons are requested to call about scheduling a time to visit or indicate on their online purchase the time they hope to enter the house. Staff will guide them to the time that is best.

Contact: 912-236-8097; www.davenporthouseum.org; info@davenporthousemuseum.org