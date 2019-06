Next month, Herschel V. Jenkins Warriors from near and far will unite for an annual evening affair.

It’s a time to get dressed up for a great cause!

Jackie Cofield is a member of the HVJ Alumni Association.

She joins us now with more on the third annual Red Ball.

Money raised provides scholarships to deserving students.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

3rd Annual Red Ball

Saturday, July 20

7 p.m. to Midnight

Savannah Civic Center

Tickets: $30

912-604-9744