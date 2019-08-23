Community Corner: Historic Screening of “40 Acres and a Mule” Docudrama at Green-Meldrim House

We’ve all heard the story of the “40 acres and a mule” promise to former slaves.
But did you know the historic announcement was actually made right here in Savannah?
Next month, a docudrama chronicling that meeting will be screened in the place where it all happened–the Green-Meldrim House.
It’s also a fundraiser for a local organization– Chatham County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA.
Lorrie Rumpel is a CASA Volunteer and co-creator of the docudrama.
She joins us with more.
Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.
’40 Acres and a Mule’ Screening
September 20
7 p.m.
Green-Meldrim House, 14 W. Macon Street
Limited Seating!
Get tickets here.
912-660-6957
For more information, contact Lorrie Rumpel, (912) 660-6957; rumpel@40acresandamule.org. View the docudrama’s trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEnHl2mUZiw