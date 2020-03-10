Community Corner: Gullah Museum of Hilton Head hosts All You Can Eat Oyster Roast to renovate two historic homes

Do you like oysters? Do you love history? This weekend, The Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island is combining the two for an important fundraiser.

Louise Cohen is the museum’s founder.

She’s also the organizer of the event.

She sat down with us on WSAV’s News 3 Today to talk about the event and the importance of preserving tangible pieces of history.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

The Authentic Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island will have an All You Can Eat Oyster Roast On Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11 AM to 4 PM at 12 Georgianna Dr. Hilton Head Island, SC.

All proceeds will go to restore the two little houses on the historical site. Rain or Shine. Knives will be provided.

Tickets are $30. To reserve a ticket call 843-681-3254 or visit www.gullahmuseumhhi.org.

For all non oyster eaters, food vendors will be on-site with a variety of food selections.

You can visit the museum anytime by calling and scheduling a tour.