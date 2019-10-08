Community Corner: Gullah Food Festival returns to Hilton Head

This month, the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head presents its 4th Annual Gullah Food Festival.

It’s a tasty celebration served with a side of history.

Louise Cohen is the founder and director of the Gullah Museum. She’s also the organizer of the event. She sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the festival and its significance to the Lowcountry.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

4th Annual Gullah Food Festival

October 19

11 AM – 5 PM

Gullah Museum of Hilton Head

12 Georgianna Drive

Free Admission

843-681-3254