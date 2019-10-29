Community Corner: Greenbriar Children’s Center to celebrate 70 years this weekend

This weekend, Greenbriar Children’s Center will celebrate 70 years of helping the Savannah community.

To help mark the milestone, there is a huge gala scheduled for Saturday night. Executive Director Gena Taylor joined the Community Corner on Tuesday to talk about the evening.

The black-tie event features live music and entertainment by New Arts Ensembles and Violinist, Jalin Graham, a catered dinner and refreshments, a silent auction, and presentations in tribute to Greenbriar’s history of helping children and strengthening families.

The event is Saturday, November 2 at 6 p.m. at the Savannah Marriott Riverfront at 100 General McIntosh Blvd.

Sponsorship opportunities are available from $1,500 to $7,500. Individual tickets start at $125, and a table costs $1,500. To buy your tickets, click here. If you need more information, call 912-234-3431 or email gtaylor@greenbriarchildrenscenter.org.