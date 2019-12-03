Community Corner: Greenbriar Children’s Center needs volunteers for annual gift wrapping fundraiser

Christmas is right around the corner.

Are you willing to spread a little holiday cheer?

Extra hands are needed now through Christmas Eve to help raise money for Greenbriar Children’s Center.

Greenbriar Executive Director Gena Taylor sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the event that raises thousands of dollars to support area children and families in need.

Greenbriar’s Gift Wrap Center opens December 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Oglethorpe Mall and operates through Christmas Eve.

For more information, call: 912-234-3431 or sign up here.