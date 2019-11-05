Community Corner: Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant celebrates its second anniversary

In 2017, Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant opened downtown, bringing jazz back to Broughton Street in Savannah.

This weekend, the establishment celebrates its second anniversary.

Legendary Chef Joe Randall, who oversees the culinary operation at the restaurant, sat down with us on News 3 Today with a sneak peek of what we can expect.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch the interview.

Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant

Anniversary Celebration featuring Lady Leah

November 8 & 9

8 PM – 11 PM

$10 cover charge

912-236-2226 or 912-236-7326

Make reservations here.

